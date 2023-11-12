BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (MUA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Price Performance

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

