BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (MUI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 1st

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MUI opened at $10.48 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $168,000.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

