BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MUC stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $11.71.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 9.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. 25.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.