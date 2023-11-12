BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (MQT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE MQT opened at $9.30 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $11.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MQT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 48.8% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 301,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 98,849 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 13.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 369,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 43,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

