BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

BNY opened at $9.38 on Friday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 482,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 42,581 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 41,562 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 54,162 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 1,655.8% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 209,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 197,787 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,510,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.