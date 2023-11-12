BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.2% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BST stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.80.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $112,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at $425,855. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 377.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter valued at $119,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

