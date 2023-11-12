BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $413,000 Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Lear were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Lear by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lear by 90.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Lear during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lear by 21.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.60.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE LEA opened at $127.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.79 and a fifty-two week high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.