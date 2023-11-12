BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases Shares of 1,006 Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WSO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.78.

NYSE WSO opened at $376.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $364.57 and its 200 day moving average is $358.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.38 and a 12 month high of $406.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.69%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

