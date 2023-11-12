Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises 2.0% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 137,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,355,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,215,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,743,000 after buying an additional 67,321 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,840,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,758,000 after buying an additional 51,613 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,923,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,133,000 after buying an additional 15,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $40.95 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.25.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $598,722.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,067.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $598,722.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,067.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $795,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,346 shares of company stock worth $23,387,448. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

