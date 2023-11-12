Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $10,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.
Burlington Stores stock opened at $130.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.45.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
