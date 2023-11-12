Business First Bancshares, Inc. (BFST) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Business First Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Business First Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Business First Bancshares to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

BFST opened at $20.42 on Friday. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $24.23. The company has a market cap of $517.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Rick D. Day bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.43 per share, with a total value of $30,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,308,449.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 93.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 65.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,155.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BFST. TheStreet raised Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Further Reading

