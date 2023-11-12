California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 544,855 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,454,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544,855 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 0.7% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.49% of Texas Instruments worth $801,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $879,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $147.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $133.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.26.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.