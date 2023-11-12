California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,484,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,474 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.1% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Meta Platforms worth $1,286,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $328.77 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.32 and a twelve month high of $330.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total transaction of $8,909,942.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $657,083.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,485.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total value of $8,909,942.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,789 shares of company stock worth $38,881,854 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.65.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

