California Public Employees Retirement System Has $361.34 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,392 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.62% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $361,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total transaction of $487,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total transaction of $487,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,309 shares of company stock valued at $7,933,619 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $986.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $767.27 and a 52 week high of $989.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $928.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $932.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. TD Cowen began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.63.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

