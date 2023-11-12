California Public Employees Retirement System Has $407.44 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,273,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56,194 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.26% of United Parcel Service worth $407,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $138.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $118.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.58.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.