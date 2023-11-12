California Public Employees Retirement System Has $421.34 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,994,430 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 605,434 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $421,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $329,387,000 after buying an additional 239,786 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.28.

Shares of CRM opened at $213.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.94. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $207.86 billion, a PE ratio of 134.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $3,385,688.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $7,408,156.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $3,385,688.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $7,408,156.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 678,063 shares of company stock worth $142,089,669 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

