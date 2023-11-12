California Public Employees Retirement System Has $431.42 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,487,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83,724 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.61% of Waste Management worth $431,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Waste Management by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $171.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.39 and a 200-day moving average of $162.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.77.

Read Our Latest Report on WM

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.