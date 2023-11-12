California Public Employees Retirement System Has $435.19 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,874,478 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 114,857 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.27% of Walt Disney worth $435,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Walt Disney by 102,919.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110,957 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11,064.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $109,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $784,509,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $88.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.80 and its 200 day moving average is $87.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The firm has a market cap of $161.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

