California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,028,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,735 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $387,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,457,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,583,000 after purchasing an additional 112,177 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,485,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,651,000 after buying an additional 493,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.4 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The firm has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.34.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,851,466 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.