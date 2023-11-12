California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 40,200 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,085,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.62% of Kimberly-Clark worth $287,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,180,000 after purchasing an additional 108,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,270,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,375,000 after purchasing an additional 145,688 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,181,000 after purchasing an additional 613,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,568 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. TheStreet cut Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $120.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.