California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 42,653 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,816,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,653 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.44% of NextEra Energy worth $654,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NEE opened at $55.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The stock has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

