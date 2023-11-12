California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 550,640 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,256,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 550,640 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chevron were worth $512,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $142.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.96. The firm has a market cap of $269.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $141.73 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.