Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CPT. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.69.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $88.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $127.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.38 and its 200 day moving average is $104.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

