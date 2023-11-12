Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target to C$37.00

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
PBL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$29.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.
Pollard Banknote Stock Performance
Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$130.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$129.10 million. Pollard Banknote had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pollard Banknote will post 1.4602578 EPS for the current year.
Pollard Banknote Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.
Insider Transactions at Pollard Banknote
In other Pollard Banknote news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00. Company insiders own 64.32% of the company’s stock.
About Pollard Banknote
Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.
