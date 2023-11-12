Candriam S.C.A. Decreases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,791 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 153,159 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,498,000 after purchasing an additional 92,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,371,516,000 after purchasing an additional 80,027 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,629,713 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,079,000 after buying an additional 1,317,219 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $108.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.57. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.81.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

