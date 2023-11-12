Candriam S.C.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,794 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,479,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,618,856,000 after purchasing an additional 604,570 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,104,830,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,377,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,119,000 after purchasing an additional 567,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,087,000 after purchasing an additional 237,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,792,000 after purchasing an additional 129,026 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.23.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.62 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.13, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.25.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 508.33%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

