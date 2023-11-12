Candriam S.C.A. Sells 22,537 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,537 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 16.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 65.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $68.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.55 and its 200-day moving average is $63.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.75 and a 52 week high of $70.65.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IR. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,877.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

