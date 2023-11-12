Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CJ. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of CJ opened at C$6.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.09. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of C$6.25 and a 12-month high of C$9.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.06%.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

