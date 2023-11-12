Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cardinal Health comprises about 1.9% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,560,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after acquiring an additional 161,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,324 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.3 %

CAH opened at $104.12 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $104.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.55 and a 200-day moving average of $89.71. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

