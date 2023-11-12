Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$125.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CJT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$197.00 to C$187.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$119.00 to C$112.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$154.00 to C$150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$137.82.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of CJT opened at C$85.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$89.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$96.32. Cargojet has a one year low of C$76.50 and a one year high of C$143.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$209.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$229.40 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 18.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 4.4246719 earnings per share for the current year.

Cargojet Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

