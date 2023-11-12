Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$125.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2023

Cargojet (TSE:CJTFree Report) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CJT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$197.00 to C$187.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$119.00 to C$112.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$154.00 to C$150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$137.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cargojet

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of CJT opened at C$85.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$89.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$96.32. Cargojet has a one year low of C$76.50 and a one year high of C$143.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cargojet (TSE:CJTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$209.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$229.40 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 18.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 4.4246719 earnings per share for the current year.

Cargojet Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.