CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CarParts.com from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on CarParts.com from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of PRTS opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. CarParts.com has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CarParts.com by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 69,765 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 150,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30,543 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

