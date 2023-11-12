Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,220 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NLY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,913,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,389,000 after buying an additional 576,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,263,394 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,541,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000,000 after buying an additional 1,253,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after buying an additional 9,279,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $24.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.29%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is -55.44%.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

