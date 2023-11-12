Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,240 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LADR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 18,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,681,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,791,000 after acquiring an additional 321,502 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 255,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 27,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LADR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Ladder Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LADR stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 66.82, a current ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.91. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

