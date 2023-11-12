Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $113,000 Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 50.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 68.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,343.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.6 %

AGNC Investment stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.28. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.17 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 389.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AGNC

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.