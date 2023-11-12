Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $82,000 in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 11.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,618,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $554,395,000 after acquiring an additional 162,319 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after acquiring an additional 139,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after acquiring an additional 462,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 723,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,628,000 after acquiring an additional 33,530 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on POOL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.70.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $330.54 on Friday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $295.95 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.69.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Pool’s payout ratio is 31.84%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

