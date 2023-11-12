Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,400 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBRT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,757,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,102,000 after buying an additional 1,326,061 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,624,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,299 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 850,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 450,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 672.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 350,200 shares in the last quarter. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on FBRT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

FBRT stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 83.78, a current ratio of 83.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $14.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.90%.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

