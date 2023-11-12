Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Fair Isaac by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Up 3.5 %

FICO stock opened at $996.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $893.37 and its 200-day moving average is $835.74. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $568.38 and a twelve month high of $1,002.74.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total value of $2,522,054.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,593,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total transaction of $2,522,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,593,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $9,791,938 in the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FICO shares. HSBC started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FICO

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.