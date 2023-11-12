Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 97.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 28,743 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,742,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $902,309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,095,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $593,179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $147.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.16.

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,929,231. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

