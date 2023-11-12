CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) PT Raised to $42.00

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a hold rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CAVA Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CAVA

CAVA Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAVA opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. CAVA Group has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.62.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.49 million. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAVA Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAVA. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.