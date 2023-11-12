Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Bought by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Cencora makes up approximately 1.0% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cencora by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cencora by 1.5% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Cencora by 50.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Cencora by 12.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cencora by 3.1% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $197.57 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.10 and a fifty-two week high of $198.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.74%.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

