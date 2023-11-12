Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,016,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,817 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Centene worth $68,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 141.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE:CNC opened at $71.87 on Friday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $87.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.07 and a 200-day moving average of $67.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

