Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 43.59% and a negative net margin of 77.13%. The company had revenue of $5.56 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter valued at $443,000. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 334,065 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 194,505 shares during the period. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

