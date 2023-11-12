Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Down 7.4 %
NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.91.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 43.59% and a negative net margin of 77.13%. The company had revenue of $5.56 million for the quarter.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
