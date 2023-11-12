China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

Shares of CGA stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.64. China Green Agriculture has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

Institutional Trading of China Green Agriculture

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.