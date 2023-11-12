China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHNR opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. China Natural Resources has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $4.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Natural Resources
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.