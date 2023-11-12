China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.94

China Nonferrous Gold Limited (LON:CNG – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.04 ($0.01). China Nonferrous Gold shares last traded at GBX 1.04 ($0.01), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

China Nonferrous Gold Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48. The stock has a market cap of £3.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.25.

About China Nonferrous Gold

China Nonferrous Gold Limited engages in exploration, mine development, and mining activities in the Cayman Islands. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project comprising an area of approximately 6,300 hectares located in the southern Tien-Shan Fold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

