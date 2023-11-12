Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,351.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,351.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,364 shares of company stock worth $12,738,292 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CB stock opened at $222.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
