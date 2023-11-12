Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,351.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,364 shares of company stock worth $12,738,292 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

CB stock opened at $222.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

