Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Ciena were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 11.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,335,000 after buying an additional 41,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $174,638.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,941 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,833 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $181,300.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,784.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $174,638.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,316,566.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,855. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Up 2.0 %

CIEN opened at $44.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average of $43.94.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ciena from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.39.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

