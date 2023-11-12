Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,551 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.6% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.13.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

