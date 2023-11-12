City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.38-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIO. StockNews.com started coverage on City Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on City Office REIT in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company.

City Office REIT Price Performance

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

NYSE:CIO opened at $4.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $10.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $39,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1,557.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 736.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 6.0 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

