Claro Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,807 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 1.4 %

AZN stock opened at $63.17 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.73 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

